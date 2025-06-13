Absent WWE Star Reportedly Backstage At Smackdown

It's been almost a year to the day since Kiana James last wrestled in WWE, but according to a new report from Fightful Select, the long-injured performer is in Lexington, Kentucky, ahead of tonight's "WWE SmackDown." The outlet did not learn if there is a plan for James to return on the show or if she's merely visiting.

James' most recent match took place during "WWE Raw" on June 17, 2024, when she lost a Triple Threat qualifying match for Money in the Bank. Though there were rumors that she was dealing with an injury in the months that followed, James didn't confirm the news until this past April, when she posted a video to social media documenting her rehab. The timing of the injury was unfortunate, as James had only been called up to the main roster weeks before.

After signing with WWE in 2022, James spent the next two years in NXT, winning the brand's tag titles alongside Fallon Henley and feuding against Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton, and more. She was then called up during last year's WWE Draft, and James earned her first "Raw" victory in early June by defeating Natalya in a singles match.

Based on her NXT run, there are clearly officials in WWE who believe James has a great deal of potential. One of them is "NXT" commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who shared his belief last year that James "checks off all [the] boxes" that a superstar needs. With James seemingly approaching a return, she'll soon have to pick up where she left off and continue to establish her connection with the WWE audience.