Naomi Recalls Impactful Words From Fellow WWE Star Big E

Refusing to take scraps no more, the WWE women's division is now warned to "Proceed with Caution," as Naomi stands tall as this year's WWE Women's Money in the Briefcase recipient. She has now positioned herself as the ultimate threat to all female champions and their challengers vying for their moment in the sun. Standing the test of time together and becoming the first male and first female Black wrestlers to ever receive their respective divisions' Money in the Bank Briefcases, it was hard for Big E to hold back tears when commenting on Naomi's tremendous win at the "Money In The Bank Post-Show" earlier this month. From their days in the now defunct FCW to becoming must watch wrestlers in their tenured careers, Naomi mentioned what a glowing reception it was to hear Big E compliment the cutting-edge moments that landed her this historical moment in her career.

"He took me all the way back, like, all the way back to the beginning, to FCW days. When he brought that up, I just thought about the first week...I met Big E the week after I had came," Naomi said in an interview with "Busted Open." "Just that first time me and him met each other, and, like, what that interaction was in those moments. Just how new we were and how much younger we were, and for us to still be there in that moment, and him giving me my flowers, it just really, really, really touched me."

As emotional as the moment was, Naomi has to shed her vulnerable tears and return back to planting the seeds of frightful fears in all competitors she wants to keep at bay, including the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, whom she has her eyes sight on cashing in on. The two women had a face-to-face confrontation on last Friday's "WWE SmackDown," with Naomi giving a maniacal tease of cashing in her briefcase. She was halted by Nia Jax, who is still on the hunt to reclaim the Women's Championship.

