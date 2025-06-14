Bully Ray Unsure If WWE Fans Will Support Ron Killings After Moving On From R-Truth

To say that R-Truth, has been through an emotionally jerking couple of weeks is an understatement. Through the unified voices of the fans, the WWE Universe got "the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth," so help us all this past Monday on "WWE Raw" when Truth decided to bury his past and restart his future under his real alias, Ron Killings. Even though he had most fans eating out of the palm of his hand during his promo on Monday, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray pose quite an intriguing question regarding the loyalty of the fans and if the admiration they had for R-Truth will carry over in his newest metamorphose by asking, "Since the fans have never been invested in serious professional wrestler Ron Killings, and have always been invested in sports entertainer R-Truth, do you think the fans are going to be as behind him?" His response to what he saw and heard on Monday is something to ponder over.

"Something struck me odd last night, and I don't know if you [Dave LaGreca] picked up on it, and it didn't last long...[but] did you hear the 'What' chants for Ron Killings in the beginning of his promo? I think it happened two or three times," Ray said on "Busted Open." Now, I'm not suggesting that entire audience was chanting 'What.' I'm not evening suggesting that half of the audience was chanting 'What,' but I was shocked to hear some 'What' chants when he started off. I was like oof. That is not good; however, it ended, and it ended quickly. Other than him cutting his hair away, do you care about Ron Killings?"

Ray hopes that Killings intends on leaving Truth in the rearview mirror -for good – as he solely focuses on introducing newer fans to the Killings that once haunted the TNA roster from 2002-2007.

"Now, we're going to have to emotionally invest in a person who's doing stuff that we never really emotionally invested in before," Ray noted. "When he got away from Truth and went to R-Killings, then he went back to the line of 'The truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth,' I don't think I wanted to hear that...Once you cut that hair off, I never wanna hear the name Truth again. Don't remind me of what you are trying to get away from."