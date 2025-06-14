Bully Ray Unsure If WWE Fans Will Support Ron Killings After Moving On From R-Truth
To say that R-Truth, has been through an emotionally jerking couple of weeks is an understatement. Through the unified voices of the fans, the WWE Universe got "the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth," so help us all this past Monday on "WWE Raw" when Truth decided to bury his past and restart his future under his real alias, Ron Killings. Even though he had most fans eating out of the palm of his hand during his promo on Monday, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray pose quite an intriguing question regarding the loyalty of the fans and if the admiration they had for R-Truth will carry over in his newest metamorphose by asking, "Since the fans have never been invested in serious professional wrestler Ron Killings, and have always been invested in sports entertainer R-Truth, do you think the fans are going to be as behind him?" His response to what he saw and heard on Monday is something to ponder over.
"Something struck me odd last night, and I don't know if you [Dave LaGreca] picked up on it, and it didn't last long...[but] did you hear the 'What' chants for Ron Killings in the beginning of his promo? I think it happened two or three times," Ray said on "Busted Open." Now, I'm not suggesting that entire audience was chanting 'What.' I'm not evening suggesting that half of the audience was chanting 'What,' but I was shocked to hear some 'What' chants when he started off. I was like oof. That is not good; however, it ended, and it ended quickly. Other than him cutting his hair away, do you care about Ron Killings?"
Ray hopes that Killings intends on leaving Truth in the rearview mirror -for good – as he solely focuses on introducing newer fans to the Killings that once haunted the TNA roster from 2002-2007.
"Now, we're going to have to emotionally invest in a person who's doing stuff that we never really emotionally invested in before," Ray noted. "When he got away from Truth and went to R-Killings, then he went back to the line of 'The truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth,' I don't think I wanted to hear that...Once you cut that hair off, I never wanna hear the name Truth again. Don't remind me of what you are trying to get away from."
Ron Killings Responds To Bully Ray's Statements
On a day when Bully Ray wasn't in the studio, Ron Killings appeared on "Busted Open" to retort the Hall of Famer's comments about his change in character/behavior. Suffice to say, Killings didn't hold back.
"Who the f**k he talking to? Who he telling me who I am? I know who I am. I'm protecting him," Killings said sternly. "You see, everybody got somebody that's trying to tell them who the f**k they are. I know who I am. I'm not the nice one... They better put some respect on my name, 'cause I am the truth. So help me. How you going to tell me why I cut my hair? I do what I want to do...I'm not angry. I just won't be taken advantage of no more. Things going to change around here. I'm driving now."
The only way Killings can win over Ray is if he were to challenge John Cena once more, which he will be on next week's episode of "WWE SmackDown" ; however, it won't be for "The Last Real Champion's" Undisputed WWE Championship again. On down the line, Ray lays out the most perfect way for Killings to cement his new character to the world.
"If you got that lightning in a bottle, you have to know how to harness it and use it...The idea is to use it all the way up to a World Championship match with Cena. That's the payoff," Ray concluded. "That's what the people want to see. Whether or not you put the strap on Ron Killings or not...I don't think Truth needs to win. I think Truth needs to be carried off into the sunset. Ride off into the sunset on the shoulders of the boys. Ron Killings can get pinned right in the middle of the ring, 1-2-3, by John Cena. And when John Cena leaves that arena, and Ron Killings is still on the mat selling in AA or whatever Cena beat him with, don't move until the people start to give you a standing ovation. Then, you start to get to your feet, then the entire locker room empties out, then they carry you off into the sunset."
