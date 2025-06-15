AEW's Mercedes Mone: 'It's Not WWE I Can't Live Without, It's Pro Wrestling Itself'

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone expressed her love for pro wrestling and is grateful for the people who introduced her to it.

Mone, who grew up a WWE fan, realized her dreams when she joined the promotion in 2012. Over a decade later, though, her dreams came crashing down after a disagreement with management led to her exit. In a recent edition of her "MoneMag" newsletter, the AEW star revealed that she had realized that her love wasn't for WWE, but for pro wrestling as a whole.

"Growing up, WWE was everything to me. I never imagined my life without it. But over time, I've come to realize that it's not WWE I can't live without; it's pro wrestling itself," said the AEW star. "I owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the person who sparked this journey for me. Because of that pivotal moment, my life changed for the absolute better. Not a day goes by that I don't feel grateful for that decision. It pushed me to new heights, matured me into a strong-willed CEO, and empowered me to take control of my life and future."

She thanked her fans for being by her side throughout her wrestling journey and emphasized the importance of listening to oneself when one feels that something isn't right. The former WWE star recalled a "higher-up" telling her that the grass isn't greener on the other side, a notion she has dismissed, and urged her fans to chase their dreams. Mone also expressed pride in everything she has achieved in wrestling.

"Well, let me tell you — every seed I've planted over the years is growing and flourishing like never before. Becoming the highest-paid women's wrestler is a beautiful flower that has blossomed, and I couldn't be prouder," she said.

The AEW TBS Champion also hinted that she would disclose all the details of her WWE exit in the future and share her side of the story.