First Post-WWE Match For Priscilla Kelly (Fka Gigi Dolin) Ends Early Due To Knee Issue

Former WWE NXT star Gigi Dolin, aka Priscilla Kelly, had her first match following her WWE release end abruptly after she seemingly suffered an injury, and she has now provided an update to her fans.

Kelly, who was let go by WWE in May, faced her fiance and TNA Wrestling's Zachary Wentz at The Wrestling Revolver's Cage Of Horrors 4 show, where an injury to her knee caused the match to be brought to an end. Following the match, she gave an update to her fans on X and allayed any fears they had regarding her health, stating that it was an issue she had faced previously as well, but had found a temporary solution for it.

"My patella came out of place. It does that from time to time. It's an anatomy issue I've had my whole life, and I've managed to always work through it, even sometimes continuing matches after it happens. It's not an "injury", it just hurts a good bit and I have to "pop" it back in place. Now ya know. Sorry, guys," she said.

In a subsequent post, she told her fans that she would do better going forward.

Kelly previously had issues with her knee during her time with WWE, with her feud with Arianna Grace last year ending due to a knee injury. A few months later, Kelly returned to WWE at a live event and wrestled in "NXT" as well as TNA Wrestling until her release in May. Kelly is advertised to appear next at Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment's 11th anniversary show on June 22.