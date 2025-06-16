WWE's Logan Paul Discusses Adding Injury-Causing Spot To Money In The Bank 2025 Match

WWE star Logan Paul has discussed the incredible Lionsault that he performed at the Money in the Bank PLE, as well as disclosing John Cena's initial reaction to him tabling the move for the match.

Paul teamed with Cena at Money in the Bank as the duo took on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at the show, where the YouTube star landed a spellbinding Lionsault on Uso, who was placed on the announcers' desk. Following the match, Paul revealed on his "Impaulsive" podcast that Cena didn't feel that he could complete the move.

"It's before the match, and I'm telling John Cena, I was like, 'Hey, I'd like to fit this spot in there.' And he looks at me and he goes, 'You can't make that jump.' And I go, 'I swear to god, I can." And, dude, John's the best, but in full sincerity, he goes, 'You can't make that jump.' And I'm like, 'It's okay, buddy.' And I found out no one [has done it], successfully not so much. But I believed that I could make that jump," he said.

Paul claimed that no one has done that move on a table, with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels being the only one who has done it, according to him.

"Shawn Michaels did that move, but no one was on the table, and he cracked his ribs on the table, and it was closer," the former WWE United States Champion stated. "Definitely not the distance. I'm sure it's been done before, but like it was well executed and I'm fu**ing alive, but it was a really hard landing. Really hard."

Paul's daredevil move on the table resulted in him injuring himself, as he also revealed on the show that he has a hematoma on his shin due to it. While he once again got the attention of wrestling fans thanks to his impressive athleticism, he not only suffered an injury but also lost the match to Rhodes and Uso.