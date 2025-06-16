WWE Star Karrion Kross Has Unfinished Business With AEW World Champ

WWE star Karrion Kross hopes that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will return to WWE someday and that he gets to face him, finishing their story that began six years ago.

Kross and Moxley have faced each other once in their career, which came a few months after Moxley left WWE. Kross, during his recent appearance on the "Battleground Podcast," recalled that encounter and the praise that he received from Moxley following their match.

"Jon's a former WWE Champion, he's competed and performed with some of the best people in the world [like] Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, The Shield, you know. I didn't know him, I put out a promo attempting to peak intrigue to see if that's a match people wanted. They wanted it. He didn't know me. I didn't know him. I really wanted to work with him as soon as I found out that, you know, he wasn't signed. And he showed up, and we didn't know each other. We worked and then as soon as we got backstage — I don't want to ... it feels weird talking about somebody else giving you compliments about your work. It is. But he was very complimentary, and that's where that conversation began," he recalled.

The match, which took place on Future Stars Of Wrestling's Natural Born Killers show, saw the match end in a no-contest after both stars took out security. Kross hopes that the two can run it back if Moxley eventually returns to WWE.

"And not to stir the pot, but I want Jon to be happy wherever he is, [but] I do hope one day that he does come back to WWE because I think it would be insane. I would love to compete with him here so we can we can finish what we started."

Kross previously shared that Moxley helped him join WWE by encouraging him to call Triple H and get his foot in the door.