Naomi Says She's Eyeing This WWE Champ For MITB Cash-In

WWE Women's Money in the Bank winner Naomi has not ruled out challenging the women's champion on "WWE Raw," even though she has set her sights on Tiffany Stratton.

Naomi, following her Money in the Bank win, has the chance to win another world title, adding to the two "SmackDown" Women's titles that she has won. In an interview with "Busted Open, recorded before last week's "WWE SmackDown," she declared that she would also be interested in cashing in her briefcase on the WWE Women's World Champion, Iyo Sky, who is over on the Red brand. Naomi hinted that her motivation to win that title was to become a Grand Slam Champion, as she has never won a world title on "Raw."

"I've got my eyes set on Tiffany [Stratton] but, you know, the card is always subject to change. I won't rule out the Raw Champion either. That's kinda selfishly, I won't mind going after, just for my own goals, I would like to be a Grand Slam Champion, and that would just further push me that much closer. So, the girls better proceed with caution," she declared.

While Naomi believes that the red brand's title is the one that she hasn't won, the WWE World Championship was originally the "SmackDown" Women's title, which was later rebranded and moved over to Raw in 2023. Naomi won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship twice, with both reigns coming in 2017. The title currently around the waist of Stratton was previously the "Raw" Women's title before being called the WWE Women's Championship.

On last week's "SmackDown," Naomi called out WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and told Stratton that she would cash in the contract when she least expects it. After Nia Jax attacked Stratton, Naomi tried to sneakily cash in her briefcase, but was ordered not to do it by Jax.