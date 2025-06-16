Nic Nemeth Reflects On WWE's Shifting Main Event Picture For SummerSlam 2025

Nic Nemeth has discussed who he feels John Cena could face at WWE SummerSlam between Cody Rhodes and Ron Killings, aka R-Truth.

It was widely believed that Cena and Rhodes would have a rematch at "The Biggest Party of the Summer," but following Killings' return and the reaction he's received from the crowd, many fans now want to see him face the Undisputed WWE Champion. Nemeth explained the current situation on "Busted Open" and how he views it.

"I think, a few months ago, it was understood that it was going to be Cody and Cena. The fans making a reaction and switching things doesn't mean that [you say], 'Cross out that SummerSlam main event. We gotta different move.' It at least goes, 'We've gotta try and see what this is.' So you can actually see Cody being at the other end like, 'Hey man, we've had a great run, we have a story built in, but right now, the crowd is not chanting your name when you're out there, and maybe, just maybe, you get a moment like that.' Or you get Cody and Cena with Ron being involved, and I don't mean a triple threat or something like that, but coming out there and kicking both their asses and being bloody or something," Nemeth said.

He emphasized that a majority of fans want to see Cena wrestle Killings, as he feels that there's potential to create something special between the two of them.

"You can't just flip it on a whim [make Killings Cena's opponent]. You're giving him a chance to prove himself — if it was penciled in for Cody-Cena, [WWE could tell Killings] 'Ronnie, go out there and go back to your roots, be that ass-kicker that you are, and let's see if you can talk the fans to demanding that match.'"

He believes that Vince McMahon would've given stars four weeks to get him to change his mind about a booking, and feels that Killings may have that chance now, too.