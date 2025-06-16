Trick Williams On New WWE NXT Arrival Blake Monroe: 'I'm Not Familiar With Her Game'

WWE star Trick Williams has opined on new WWE star Blake Monroe and expressed how he feels about stars from other promotions landing in "WWE NXT."

Monroe, formerly known as Mariah May, is the latest WWE star to make the switch from AEW, and Williams discussed on "The Takedown on SI" what he thinks about stars like Monroe and Ricky Saints joining WWE.

"I mean, I never hate on a man or a woman who's getting their shine because the same way I say, 'Hey, I was to walk on and this how I get treated because I wasn't invited into the building or I was the outsider walking in.' I mean, I would be a super hypocrite by saying, 'Hey, somebody else doesn't deserve the shine because they are from somewhere else.' Shout out to Ricky Saints, shout out to Mariah May, shout out to everybody who's getting there by any means," said the NXT star.

The TNA World Champion stated that he doesn't know much about what Monroe brings to the table, as he hasn't watched much of her work. But, he asserted that Monroe is walking into a division that is one of the most challenging women's rosters in pro wrestling presently.

"I don't know yet [what she brings to the table]. I'm not familiar with the game, I haven't seen her before. I just saw her yesterday, pop up. I know she's walking into one of the most talented women's rosters in all of wrestling."

Williams then proposed seeing the new WWE star go up against NXT's Lash Legend, who is his real-life partner, calling Legend one of the "stallions" of NXT. He said he wants to see if the former AEW star can match up against the big names in the NXT women's division, one of whom is Legend.