Shotzi Names Possible AEW Opponents Following WWE Release

Former WWE star Shotzi is keen to impress in the indies and get signed by AEW, and she has also listed a few stars in the promotion that she would like to face.

Shotzi's contract wasn't renewed by WWE, bringing to an end her six-year run with the company in May. She has already begun wrestling on the indies and hopes that her performances will get her signed with AEW, where she has a list of stars that she wants to get in the ring with.

"I mean, first thing that comes to mind, Athena. I think that she's so awesome. I honestly think that she's the best women's wrestler in the world," she began while speaking on "The Ariel Helwani Show. "I am such a huge fan of her, not even just because we tagged together and I had so much fun with her as a tag team, but I just think she's amazing, and I've never gotten to wrestle her before. So, I would love that. But also, you know, Mercedes Mone obviously, Toni Storm. Just to hear the promos that she [Storm] would put on me. She is killing it."

Shotzi has already wrestled Toni Storm a few times during their time in "NXT," while she also faced Mone — then known as Sasha Banks in WWE — on "WWE SmackDown."

She stated that she doesn't want an AEW contract handed to her just because she was formerly with WWE, stating that she wants to earn a contract from them. Shotzi also claimed that she has an exciting match coming up, although she didn't reveal who the opponent is or where it will take place as it is a surprise. The former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion also disclosed that she is in the process of trying to get her tank back from WWE, which was an important part of her character during her time with the promotion.