Industry Convention Booked For Las Vegas Likely To Affect WWE WrestleMania 42

During WWE Money In The Bank earlier this month, it was officially announced that WrestleMania would be returning to Las Vegas for the second consecutive year at Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and April 19. However, WWE was initially dealing with two scheduling issues before making the announcement, with a concert taking place at Allegiant Stadium the week before, and the Las Vegas Convention Center lacking the amount of space to host WrestleMania weekend. Since then, all hurdles were cleared in regards to having enough time to prepare the venue for WrestleMania 42, but WWE will seemingly still need to share the Convention Center.

According to Dave Meltzer in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," WWE will occupy the Las Vegas Convention Center with the National Association of Broadcasters, which is a trade association representing the interests of commercial and non-commercial radio and TV broadcasters in the U.S. Despite it being a crowded event, Meltzer believes that WWE could benefit from the NAB being present, as it will generate more media that usual in "Sin City". That said, Las Vegas is reportedly unhappy that WWE and NAB will not be hosting their events over Easter weekend next year.

Meltzer explained that Las Vegas is usually quiet during Easter, which became the main reason the city wanted to host WrestleMania during the holiday this year. However, with WrestleMania 42 officially taking place two weeks after Easter in 2026, it will likely prevent WWE from generating more revenue than this year's event. Meltzer also noted that hotel rooms in Las Vegas will likely be more expensive due to both WrestleMania and NAB being in town on the same weekend, and advised fans who are attending to book rooms early.