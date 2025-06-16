Matt Hardy Says Reported Match Could Be 'Huge' For WWE Champ Gunther's Legacy

While there's been no official announcement yet, recent reports seem to indicate that WWE's World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER, will soon face Bill Goldberg in the latter wrestler's retirement match. Speaking on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," TNA's Hardy commented on the possible effect of GUNTHER being booked into such a historic bout.

"If it is done the right way, it could be huge for GUNTHER," Hardy said. "I think he could grow his legend and his legacy."

At last year's WWE Bad Blood, GUNTHER called out the former WCW star, who was sitting in the front row alongside his son. Once GUNTHER brought up Goldberg's son, Goldberg jumped over the barrier and had to be restrained by security.

In recent weeks, reports of Goldberg's imminent WWE return have ramped up, with rumors that he and GUNTHER could wrestle as soon as the next Saturday Night's Main Event in July. If correct, Goldberg's retirement match would take place the same day as AEW All In, the rival promotion's biggest event of the year.

The next SNME is set to take place on July 12 in Atlanta, Georgia. Goldberg has a special connection to that city due to his prominence in WCW, which was based out of Atlanta. The wrestler previously stated he wanted his retirement to take place in the south.

WWE now has less than a month to build up to the match if they do intend to book it that soon. In addition to holding SNME in Atlanta, the company also has WWE NXT Great American Bash as well as WWE Evolution scheduled in the city that weekend.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.