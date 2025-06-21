Why This Midwestern State Is Called The 'Hotbed Of Professional Wrestling'

There's many things that come to mind when one thinks of the great state of Minnesota. It's of course the home to many lakes, hence the nickname "Land of 10,000 Lakes, and why the Los Angeles Lakers were given that name when they originated from Minnesota as the Minneapolis Lakers. The classic Coen Brothers film "Fargo" begins its story in Minneapolis, before eventually moving to, you guessed it, Fargo, North Dakota. And the state has become known as a great sports state, living and dying with its Minnesota Vikings of the NFL, rallying behind Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA, and embracing any and everything related to hockey, from the Minnesota Golden Gophers in college to the Minnesota Wild in the NHL. They also enjoy pro wrestling quite a bit.

A quick look through the history of pro wrestling will show that it and Minnesota are quite entwined. In fact, during the territory days of wrestling from the 1950s all the way to WWE and Jim Crockett Promotions taking wrestling national in the 1980s, Minnesota was one of the homes of the sport, and arguably the home, thanks to Verne Gagne's American Wrestling Association promotion. That will surely raise an eyebrow for newer fans, who may know of the AWA, but only know it for its last few years in the 80s, when it's failure to compete with WWE ultimately led to it being gobbled up. But from 1960, when Gagne first opened AWA's doors, all the way to the beginning stages of Vince McMahon's wrestling boom, a close look reveals the AWA was huge in Minnesota, rivaling WWWF, Championship Wrestling From Florida, WCCW in Texas, and Mid-Atlantic Wrestling in the Carolinas as the top territory in the country.