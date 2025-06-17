Chelsea Green Eyes WWE Stars To Add To Her Green Regime
Two years ago, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven officially partnered together and quickly became one of the most entertaining teams in the WWE women's division. However, this past December, the duo needed to take things more seriously when Green became the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion, prompting the "Hot Mess" to create The Secret Hervice in order to be protected from her opponents. Alba Fyre was chosen as the third member to form the faction, but according to Green on the "Lightweights Podcast," a former WWE star was initially selected instead.
"When we were talking about a third at first it was going to be Blair Davenport and when Blair was released, it was obviously really kind of a bummer moment." Green said. "We both kind of had the idea like what if we could convince them to get Kay Lee, Alba, because Kay Lee is Piper's best friend from Scotland from years of working together and she also lived with us in Japan. The three of us worked for STARDOM together, so it's perfect."
Green also revealed that she wanted Zoey Stark to be part of the Secret Hervice before she injured her knee on "WWE Raw," and feels that Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly would also be a strong addition to the faction. However, when speaking about "WWE NXT" talent, Green stated that Ariana Grace would be a perfect choice to be her "Secretary of Slay."
Green Wants The WWE Women's United States Championship To Stay Relevant
Green also touched on her on-screen feuds both during and after her time as the Women's United States Champion, explaining that her goal has always been to ensure that the title stays relevant, rather than to continue rivalries that grow stale.
"I don't ever want to do things like at nauseam and I feel like with the title it's very easy to stick to the same feuds you know? The fans saw me and Michin like go at it for just I think a little too long and I think they're done with me and Zelina [Vega] and I don't want to push it. I don't want them to get bored of that championship ... it would be in the title's best interest to like leave it, to drop it, but me personally, I want to win it back obviously. I mean hello, I want the title back. I want a second term, I want to make America green again."
Last month at Saturday Night's Main Event, Green failed to recapture the Women's United States Championship against Vega, but unfortunately the 34-year-old also endured an injury during the match. Green suffered a broken nose after being caught with a kick to the face by Vega, but she has continued to appear on WWE television on a weekly basis despite not being able to return to action.
