Chelsea Green Eyes WWE Stars To Add To Her Green Regime

Two years ago, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven officially partnered together and quickly became one of the most entertaining teams in the WWE women's division. However, this past December, the duo needed to take things more seriously when Green became the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion, prompting the "Hot Mess" to create The Secret Hervice in order to be protected from her opponents. Alba Fyre was chosen as the third member to form the faction, but according to Green on the "Lightweights Podcast," a former WWE star was initially selected instead.

"When we were talking about a third at first it was going to be Blair Davenport and when Blair was released, it was obviously really kind of a bummer moment." Green said. "We both kind of had the idea like what if we could convince them to get Kay Lee, Alba, because Kay Lee is Piper's best friend from Scotland from years of working together and she also lived with us in Japan. The three of us worked for STARDOM together, so it's perfect."

Green also revealed that she wanted Zoey Stark to be part of the Secret Hervice before she injured her knee on "WWE Raw," and feels that Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly would also be a strong addition to the faction. However, when speaking about "WWE NXT" talent, Green stated that Ariana Grace would be a perfect choice to be her "Secretary of Slay."