Triple H Posts Video Of Himself Paying Tool's Adam Jones One Dollar For New WWE Songs

There are many things that WWE chief content officer Triple H is fond of. Among the most notable are his love for rock/heavy metal music, as evident by Triple H entering the ring to Motorhead for most of his Hall of Fame career, and taking photos/videos with WWE wrestlers that have just made an impactful debut. This past Monday before "Raw," Triple H decided to combine the two things to create his first "photo/video with a famous musician" moment.

Taking to X Monday afternoon, Triple H posted a video of him with Adam Jones, the guitarist for the beloved rock band Tool. The exchange saw Triple H paying Jones a dollar, at Jones' request, for composing and performing parts of the entrance themes for recent WWE signings Penta and Rey Fenix.

"Worth every penny," Triple H tweeted. "Thank you to Adam Jones of Tool for bringing your sound to these epic entrances!! You can check out Penta & Rey Fenix's new tracks wherever you get your music."

Jones' decision to contribute to Penta and Fenix's theme songs will come as no surprise to those familiar with the guitarist and his love of wrestling. Jones previously performed the national anthem at WWE SummerSlam back in 2011, and has frequently discussed his wrestling fandom over the years, including having to miss attending WrestleMania 32 due to working on Tool's long awaited album "Fear Inoculum," which was released in 2019. Jones also hasn't been shy about his fondness for Triple H, even going as far as to call the WWE Hall of Famer his "Yoda" in early 2016.