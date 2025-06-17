Bayley Shares Freeze-Frame Photo Of Her Punching WWE IC Champ Becky Lynch

WWE's Bayley and Becky Lynch have been tag team partners, bitter rivals, and everything in-between. Right now, the two are facing off in a heated feud sparked by Lynch attacking Bayley ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41. Last night's "WWE Raw" included an in-ring confrontation between the two, and it ended with Bayley laying out the Women's Intercontinental Champion. Evidently feeling proud, Bayley shared a still image of her punch in a post on X this morning.

Ahead of the punch, the segment set up a title match between the two wrestlers for next week's "Raw." Lynch just defeated Lyra Valkyria to become the second-ever WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, and the match against Bayley will be her first defense. Bayley previously challenged Valkyria for the title in April but was unsuccessful.

The last time Lynch and Bayley met in singles action was 2023, when they fought inside a steel cage during an episode of "Raw." Counting televised singles matches only, their current record stands at Lynch with five wins and Bayley with three. Oddly enough, that match has never happened on a pay-per-view or premium live event, though they've both been part of the same multi-women matches many times, including the Royal Rumble and War Games.

Following Lynch's attack, Bayley came back on the June 9 episode of "Raw" and returned the favor by laying out the new champion. Last night's promo segment followed that up by having the two trade insults before the title match was made and things became violent.