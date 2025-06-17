Lash Legend Shares Similar View To NXT Champ Jacy Jayne On WWE Newcomer Blake Monroe

Two weeks ago, former AEW star Mariah May, now known as Blake Monroe, shockingly debuted in "WWE NXT" and confronted the new NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne after having defeated Stephanie Vaquer for the title the week prior. Following Monroe's arrival, Jayne claimed that she's not worried about "NXT's" latest signee, claiming that she's just another flash in the pan, and Lash Legend seems to share the same opinion.

Speaking on "Busted Open After Dark," Legend explained that it doesn't matter who the newest member of the "NXT" locker room is, but rather who proves to have the most longevity on the roster.

"I think Jacy Jane actually said in her promo the other week, that it's new flavors of the month all the time coming in. I mean, it's about who's being the most consistent. Like, everybody see a new shiny toy, like, oh, let's look at this person. And I'm not talking bad about this person. That person's probably a great person, but that's just how it goes around here and it's about who can outlast and who can stay popping through it all and that's me."

On Tuesday's episode of "NXT," Monroe is currently scheduled to officially sign her WWE contract in front of the live audience at the Performance Center, while Lash Legend will compete against Kelani Jordan in an Evolution Eliminator match.

