NXT Champ Jacy Jayne Assesses WWE Fans' Reaction To Her Winning Title

Just a few months ago, the thought of Jacy Jayne challenging for one of the two women's championships in "NXT" seemed like a reach, given that she was playing second fiddle to Fatal Influence stablemate Fallon Henley as Henley gunned for the Women's North American belt. So it was definitely a bit of a shock to all involved when Jayne defeated Stephanie Vaquer to win the NXT Women's Champion at the end of May, her first singles title in "NXT" during her four years working there.

Given Jayne's previous stature in "NXT" and the rocket that had been strapped to Vaquer, who has since been called up from "NXT" to "Raw," many people had thoughts over the upset title win. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio" one week ago, Jayne was asked to give her read on the fan reactions to her victory, and she readily admitted that her current push may not have been for everyone, something she is keen to use as motivation as her reign continues.

"I feel like it was very split," Jayne said. "Like, obviously, everybody was shocked. There's some people that are like, they kind of know my story, and they're like 'Oh, she works so hard. She deserves this moment. She's never had a moment like this.' But then other people were just like, the people that don't take me seriously as a competitor were like 'She does not deserve this. You could've picked anyone else on the roster.' I'm like 'Okay. Yeah, keep thinking that, because I'm going to prove you otherwise.'"

