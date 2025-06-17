Tommy Dreamer Explains Blake Monroe Signing With WWE Using Sports Metaphor

Blake Monroe, formerly known as Mariah May in AEW and STARDOM, debuted with WWE earlier this month, joining the NXT brand. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," former ECW star Tommy Dreamer was asked to share his thoughts on Monroe moving from AEW to WWE. Dreamer believes that Monroe was one of the many fans who grew up watching WWE and envisioned herself performing there one day.

"I think there are those ... established franchises that, like in any sport — 'Oh, I want to be a Yankee.' Why? Because they're the oldest, they've been around, it's the 'Pride of the Yankees,'" Dreamer stated. "They've always been glamorized as the 'it' team."

In the metaphor, the New York Yankees would represent WWE as the more established franchise. Although AEW has its fair share of fans, the promotion hasn't had decades to build up mainstream awareness and a lifelong emotional connection with some fans.

"They're both on national television, but to become a global WWE superstar is what a lot of men and women aspire to be," Dreamer said. "It's the allure of what WWE can do for you for the rest of your life."

May followed up a successful run in Japan's STARDOM by joining AEW in 2023. She became part of a highly-praised storyline centered around herself and "Timeless" Toni Storm, leading to May defeating Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. She lost the title back to Storm at AEW Revolution earlier this year in what would be her final appearance for the promotion.

After first making an in-person appearance on the June 3 episode of "NXT," Monroe appeared in a taped vignette on last week's show that revealed her new name and the nature of her WWE character. Monroe is now set for a contract signing segment on tonight's "NXT."

