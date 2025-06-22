Whatever Happened To The Nitro Girls?

One of the many things that set WCW apart from WWE during the Monday Night Wars was the approach to its flagship show, "Monday Nitro," most particularly the inclusion of the Nitro Girls. Unlike WWE, during the course of the show and during commercial breaks, the Nitro Girls would entertain the audience with dance routines like cheerleaders. While some of the girls went on to be bigger names in the industry, whatever happened to the rest of the Nitro Girls?

Jazz Amy Crawford — known as "AC" in WCW — was a graduate of Jacksonville State University and a cheerleader for the Atlanta Falcons for two years before joining WCW. As one of the original members of the Nitro Girls, she handled the dance team's choreography and costume designs, but left the promotion after losing her spot to "Skye" and according to a brief mention in "The Baltimore Sun" back in 2000, she started her own cheerleading company.

Shannon McNeill — known as "Baby" while a Nitro Girl — also had a background as a cheerleader for the Charlotte Honey Bees, but became a valet for Chris Kanyon before returning to college. During an interview on "Wrestling with Heart with Stanley Karr," McNeill reflected on the experience and noted that she's struggled to keep in touch with the other Nitro Girls. During the interview, she also admitted that she began working as an occupational therapist after her time in WCW, while confirming that other Nitro Girls, "Spice" and "Tigress" also ended up working in medical fields.