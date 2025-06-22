Whatever Happened To The Nitro Girls?
One of the many things that set WCW apart from WWE during the Monday Night Wars was the approach to its flagship show, "Monday Nitro," most particularly the inclusion of the Nitro Girls. Unlike WWE, during the course of the show and during commercial breaks, the Nitro Girls would entertain the audience with dance routines like cheerleaders. While some of the girls went on to be bigger names in the industry, whatever happened to the rest of the Nitro Girls?
Jazz Amy Crawford — known as "AC" in WCW — was a graduate of Jacksonville State University and a cheerleader for the Atlanta Falcons for two years before joining WCW. As one of the original members of the Nitro Girls, she handled the dance team's choreography and costume designs, but left the promotion after losing her spot to "Skye" and according to a brief mention in "The Baltimore Sun" back in 2000, she started her own cheerleading company.
Shannon McNeill — known as "Baby" while a Nitro Girl — also had a background as a cheerleader for the Charlotte Honey Bees, but became a valet for Chris Kanyon before returning to college. During an interview on "Wrestling with Heart with Stanley Karr," McNeill reflected on the experience and noted that she's struggled to keep in touch with the other Nitro Girls. During the interview, she also admitted that she began working as an occupational therapist after her time in WCW, while confirming that other Nitro Girls, "Spice" and "Tigress" also ended up working in medical fields.
Some of the Nitro Girls went on to have major wrestling careers
While most of the Nitro Girls seemingly phased out of pro wrestling and even cheerleading, two others specifically went on to make bigger names for themselves in the industry. Stacy Keibler — known as "Skye" — was the biggest breakout name of the bunch; initially becoming a Nitro Girl in 1999 after winning the Nitro Girl Search, she would go on to enjoy a lot of success in WWE and even get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Sharmell Sullivan-Huffman – or "Storm" – went on to manage The Artist after her time as a Nitro Girl, and would later appear in WWE alongside her husband, Booker T, as well as in TNA and would also be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
Seoul-born Nitro Girl, Chae An, similarly had a background as a cheerleader for the Atlanta Falcons before becoming one of the OG Nitro Girls. Rumor has it that Chae An had an affair with Kevin Nash during their shared WCW tenure, especially when the veteran cut a promo making a suggestive remark. Years after her run with WCW, Chae An went on to become an entrepreneur, filing a patent for a handbag she financed through a KickStarter campaign. Rebecca Curci – "Whisper" – would go on to marry none other than Shawn Michaels leaving the Nitro Girls, starting a family with the WWE Hall of Famer, while appearing various times on WWE television alongside her husband.