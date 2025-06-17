Rhea Ripley Shares PSA After Liv Morgan's WWE Raw Injury

Last night's match between Kairi Sane and Liv Morgan was a quick one as the latter appeared to sustain a dislocated shoulder, prompting the referee to call it off while WWE medical staff escorted Morgan backstage. Naturally, many fans sent well wishes to Morgan across social media. Some did the opposite, causing fellow WWE star Rhea Ripley to issue a public service announcement on Morgan's behalf.

"PSA. Don't celebrate an injury. Disgusting behavior," Ripley wrote on X. "Don't be like them."

PSA. Don't celebrate an injury.

Disgusting behavior. Don't be like them. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) June 17, 2025

Shortly after the start bell, Sane sent Morgan crashing to the mat with a single-leg take-down during their match on "WWE Raw." Morgan's landing, however, seemed stiff as she immediately rolled out of the ring to clutch her right arm. "Raw" commentator Michael Cole later stated that officials believed Morgan's injury to be a dislocated shoulder. Follow-up reports indicated the injury is legitimate, with WWE medical personnel checking on Morgan's condition in the aftermath. The exact severity of Morgan's suspected dislocation is still unknown, but should it be a severe one, she could be out of athletic activities for upwards of 16 weeks.

In addition to her match against Sane, Morgan appeared in the opening segment of "Raw" to make it clear she wanted respect as well as a rematch for the WWE Women's World Championship. This resulted in IYO SKY, the current champion, kicking Morgan and her on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio out of the ring.

Morgan lost the respective title to Ripley on the Netflix premiere of "Raw" in January. Two months later, SKY dethroned Ripley on "Raw," with Morgan still yet to receive a rematch for the title.