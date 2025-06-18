Nikki Bella Is Excited For Her WWE Return And Her 'New Era'

Nikki Bella has spoken about her return to WWE, describing how she feels both mentally and physically, and what she hopes to prove in wrestling.

After her appearance in the women's Royal Rumble match earlier in the year, Bella made yet another surprise appearance on the June 9 edition of "WWE Raw". The veteran star discussed her current mental and physical state during a recent interview with "Sports Illustrated."

"It felt incredible. Just so amazing. It felt like home. And then to do it in my hometown like made it even better. I'm just still on cloud 9," she began. "I just feel like right now I'm in this new era of my life, and it's like, you know, before when I'd be in that ring, I felt like I had to prove something to everyone. And now I'm in this era of proving something to myself, and it's a perfect time to come back and do that."

Bella added that she has been training hard in the gym and is pleased with her progress, stating that she is in a good place both mentally and physically.

"Physically great. I'm in such incredible shape right now. I've really just focused not only on my outer and physical health, but so much on my inner health, the past few years. And I just feel great," said the Hall of Famer. "I just feel so incredible, and I'm happy, and it's really nice to be in a place where it's like the inside [and] out just matches."

While discussing the WWE women's division, she claimed that the current roster is the best it has ever been and stated that WWE's female stars stole the show at WrestleMania earlier this year. On her return, Bella was confronted by Liv Morgan, possibly to set up a feud between the two for the upcoming Evolution PLE. But following Morgan's injury, it remains to be seen who will face Bella at the show.