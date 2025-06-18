Former WWE Star Carlito Opens Up About Reaction To Departure

Former WWE star Carlito has spoken about his WWE exit and why he is not unhappy with being let go by the promotion.

The former Judgment Day member recently spoke to "Busted Open," where he revealed that WWE letting his contract run out wasn't a surprise to him.

"I wasn't too surprised or too shocked. I signed for two years, and it actually went better than I thought it would go. The only thing is, I'm a professional, you know what I mean? They could have told me, and I would have, you know, at least let me finish out the story for the Judgment Day, so they can keep on going. I think it's a disrespect to the fans that they some that just dropped the story lines," he said. "But honestly, I just felt worse for Truth. I mean, if it wasn't a work, I felt worse for Truth. There's certain guys that I think should have a proper send off. Sure, I mean, everybody's time comes, right? You can't keep everybody forever, but at least some deserve a proper sendoff. And so I was glad to see things worked out for him."

Carlito isn't displeased that the fans got behind R-Truth to bring him back, but didn't do the same for him. He stated that he thoroughly understands how the pro wrestling business works, having worked with his father in Puerto Rico.

"I just understand this business from the — I've had every single job in this business like, you know, I even had Hunter's job, to a smaller scale back in Puerto Rico. Not his job, but I would I would see my dad, and I would be in the room when he was negotiating the guys and all. I see everything and I understand how the business works," he said.

He feels that the younger audience has seen and backed R-Truth for a long time, owing to his time in the company, and is glad that the veteran star was re-hired by WWE.