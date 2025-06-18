Konnan Says This AEW Dynamite Match Was Too Long

Last Wednesday at "AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster," Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland battled in an intense singles bout to open the show, with the match ending in a time limit draw after 30 minutes of action. Although many fans have been fond of AEW's lengthy TV matches, such as MJF versus Will Ospreay or Bryan Danielson versus "Hangman" Adam Page, when reacting to the time limit draw last week, former WCW star Konnan believes that 30 minutes is too long for a match.

"I'd rather watch the highlights, you know 30 minutes is just too much for me even though I'm sure they had a great match." Konnan said "Keepin' It 100."

The 61-year-old hasn't shied away from criticizing AEW on his podcast, where he often disagrees with the creative direction of the promotions various shows on a weekly basis. Most recently, Konnan felt that AEW used to "stick ten pounds of s**t in a five-pound bag," and claimed that company President Tony Khan has started to receive help creatively from wrestlers, which he believes has improved the product. In addition, Konnan was in the minority about his thoughts on Ospreay's match with Strickland, with AEW fans and media alike praising both stars for their in-ring effort, as well as the post-match angle with The Young Bucks.

