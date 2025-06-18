AEW's Tony Khan Shares What He Believes Makes A Great Wrestler

As the co-owner and creative head of AEW, Tony Khan has the final say when it comes to who gets pushed in the company. That means it's important that he's able to identify the key elements of a strong wrestler. Sitting down for an interview with Yahoo Finance, Khan was asked to share which traits he believes are necessary for any great performer in this industry.

"You've gotta have somebody that has all the skills right now, that total package," Khan said, acknowledging the accidental Lex Luger reference. "You want to have somebody that has the ability to talk and connect with the audience, somebody that has charisma, and somebody that's a great athlete."

Right now, some of the top stars in AEW include Jon Moxley, "Timeless" Toni Storm, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Will Ospreay. Based on Khan's booking, it's likely these performers are among those that check all of the boxes.

In the interview, Khan remained adamant that the promotion was in a period of growth, touting their financial success in 2025. Much of AEW's revenue now comes from its lucrative media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. Although WBD will soon split into two companies, Khan doesn't believe it'll have a strong effect on AEW, and especially not in the near future.

Khan was also asked to comment on rumors that TKO might have interest in selling WWE, but the AEW executive stated he hadn't heard anything that would indicate such a monumental move. That speculation may have been spurred on by Vince McMahon forming a new business, known as 14th & I, with some podcasters commenting on the very remote possibility of McMahon attempting to buy back his former company.

