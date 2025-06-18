Bully Ray Says It's Up To WWE Universe To Stop Goldberg's Ascent

There's no doubt that Goldberg's return to WWE this past Monday to set up his retirement match against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event next month was a big deal. It was also a pretty controversial piece of business as well, with some fans questioning why Goldberg's last match needed to be for a World Championship, or Goldberg possibly winning the title from Gunther, who's booking some fans had questioned up till he regained the title from Jey Uso two weeks ago.

Among the loudest voices against Gunther vs. Goldberg was "Busted Open Radio" host Dave LaGreca, who took to the airwaves Tuesday morning to voice his unhappiness towards Goldberg and Gunther's direction. His co-host, two time Hall of Famer Bully Ray, wasn't quite as down on the idea, but also admitted that plenty of people were disgruntled with the story, and that the way WWE went about the match defied logic. But according to Bully, it doesn't matter, and won't unless the fans themselves make a stand against WWE.

"You know how certain politicians get voted into office, and they consistently do a bad job, but yet, every voting cycle that comes up, the people continue to vote this politician back into office?" Bully said. "That's what's going on here. Until the WWE Universe decides that they hate this, and walk away from the product and stop investing their time and money in the product, and I'm not suggesting that fans stop investing time and money in the product because of this, nothing will change."

