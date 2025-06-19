Mark Henry Addresses Tiffany Stratton's Reign In WWE, How To 'Further Her Greatness'

WWE legend Mark Henry has voiced concerns over Tiffany Stratton's current run as champion, highlighting some issues with her character at present.

WWE Women's Money in the Bank winner Naomi recently came face-to-face with Stratton on "WWE SmackDown," which was analyzed by Mark Henry and co. on "Busted Open." Host Dave LaGreca recounted how Naomi, a heel, got a better reaction than Stratton, who got positive reactions from the crowd during her feud with Charlotte Flair. Henry explained how many titleholders have had to go through the same thing that Stratton is experiencing now.

"I don't think it's happened. There's an example, several examples, of championship caliber wrestlers being hot as fish grease, and then a month later, they ... [fade]," he said. "You have to keep the momentum going in a way that is conducive with that character or person, keeping your attention, but also, if you lose, you should lose because there was a cheating moment or you should lose because a serious injury happened and you caught and pinned, the referee got bumped."

He named wrestlers from the past, like Ahmed Johnson and Ryback, as examples of stars who were promising and over with the crowd, but the fans then stopped cheering for them like they did in the past. Henry thinks that a few things have to change with Stratton for her reign as the WWE Women's Champion to be remembered.

"Tiffany is not having moments where she wins and loses by exciting things happening. Things that further along her greatness and her abilities, and that's gotta change, otherwise she's going to be one of those characters that become forgotten," he stated.

Fellow legend Bully Ray, who was also on the show, believes that wrestlers are doomed if the audience doesn't care for them, which he feels is Stratton's current predicament.