WWE Star Chelsea Green 'Would Rather Die' Than Rewatch Matches

WWE's Chelsea Green refuses to rewatch her past matches, and she has recently discussed why she feels cringe while watching some of her work.

Green, who has been in the pro wrestling business for over a decade, has wrestled a litany of top names in her career. However, she still doesn't want to go back to some of her memorable moments in the ring, which she talked about on the "Lightweights Podcast."

"In NXT, we have these sessions called skull sessions where we sit around a table, and a there's a TV, and we watch our matches and we talk about them and how we can make them better. I can't do that. I cannot do that. I cannot watch myself. It's so cringe. I never want to second-guess why I made a face or why I did what I did. I think the beauty about my character is that, like, that's why I'm comical is because I'm not thinking about the stupidity of it. And if I watch it, I will. So, I cannot watch myself. I've I don't think I've ever watched a match of mine back," she said.

While she rarely, if ever, rewatch any of her matches, she has revealed the two matches that she has watched, inadvertently, thanks to it being all over social media. She revealed that her match with Penta in Lucha Underground in 2018, as well as her match at the inaugural All In show, also in 2018, were the two matches she had watched.

"I feel like now I've watched the Pentagon match because everyone has clipped every second of it. And I think I've probably watched my entire All In match because again, Twitter has kind of like clipped it all. Yeah, I think I've seen those two matches. I have never ever gone back and pressed play and watched myself wrestle," she added.

The aforementioned matches helped propel Green's career, with her match with Penta still fondly remembered, so much so that Penta is interested in running it back with her.