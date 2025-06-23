Natalya Talks Fondly About The 'Sisterhood' Of WWE Women's Locker Room

Nikki Bella made her return on the June 9 edition of "WWE Raw," cutting a promo to set up a feud between herself and Liv Morgan before the latter star suffered an injury during the following week's show. Speaking about Bella during a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, WWE's Natalya revealed that the returning star was offered her own locker room but Bella insisted on sharing the same backstage area as the rest of the women on the roster.

"The girls just loved seeing her. It was just like she was right back in the groove, like she hadn't missed a beat," Natalya stated. "That's the thing that people don't see behind the scenes of what we do, is that it's a sisterhood. ... We don't all have to get along 24/7, but at the end of the day, we're a group of women that really love and respect each other, and Nikki understood that."

Natalya revealed that she helped Nikki get ready for her segment, and their roles were reversed from where they'd been early in their wrestling careers. Natalya, Nikki, and Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella all started in the WWE developmental system around the same time and Natalya became fast friends with the twins. According to her, they regularly helped her choose outfits and even provided her with a full suitcase of clothes.

As for Nikki's recent appearance on "Raw," though Brie wasn't in town, it felt like a reunion of sorts for Natalya. She compared the environment to their days of filming "Total Divas" and praised Nikki for knocking it out of the park with her promo that night.

