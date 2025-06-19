Tony Khan Turns Down Possibility Of Getting Back In An AEW Ring

Since AEW's inception in 2019, company President Tony Khan has rarely been involved in any physical altercations in the ring, with his most famous encounter being when The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry attacked him at the end of an episode of "AEW Dynamite" last year. In a recent interview with "Yahoo Finance," Khan commented on the possibility of stepping inside an AEW ring again, explaining that he has no interest in getting physical for the remainder of his career.

"I really don't want to get into the ring and I like to think of myself as the commissioner is more of a device." Khan explained. "One time I was attacked and I am very lucky to be sitting here with you right now Brian. One year ago, I survived the deadliest move in pro wrestling, the spike piledriver ... I don't want to necessarily get into the ring, my one time I got tricked and attacked in the ring is enough to keep me out for life."

After receiving the spike piledriver, Khan spent a full week wearing a neck brace on AEW's programming, while also sporting the injury collar during the 2024 NFL Draft. Khan's commitment to his neck fracture was praised by many in the wrestling business, including Jim Ross and Tommy Dreamer who thought the stunt was good publicity for AEW and an old school follow up to the segment.

