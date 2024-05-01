Tommy Dreamer Discusses AEW Boss Tony Khan Wearing Neck Brace During NFL Draft

It's now been one week since AEW owner Tony Khan was the recipient of a brutal assault by The Elite, with Jack Perry punching Khan in the gut, followed by The Young Bucks hitting him with a TK Driver. The angle would continue to play out over the next few days, as Khan appeared in the Jacksonville Jaguars war room during the NFL Draft while sporting a neck brace, earning rave reviews for selling the attack, while also courting controversy upon referring to WWE as "the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling."

At least in regards to his selling of the assault, Khan can count Tommy Dreamer as a fan. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio" Tuesday morning, Dreamer discussed the notoriety Khan received for his NFL Draft appearances and remarked that it could only be a positive as the storyline continues.

"You got a lot of buzz for wearing the neck brace at the draft," Dreamer said. "A lot of people during the NFL Draft were talking about 'He was injured during a thing, during his show with AEW...all that stuff.' That's good publicity, because it's furthering the storyline, all that stuff."

The next step in the storyline is expected to occur tonight on "AEW Dynamite," though it will do so without Khan, who is said to be unable to travel to "Dynamite" as he recovers from his injuries. Instead, the AEW owner has indicated that his role will be filled in the interim by another authority figure, with some wondering if AEW EVP Kenny Omega, who will make his first AEW appearance in months tonight, could slide into the position.

