Konnan Pulls Back Curtain On WWE/AAA Collaboration

After a three-year hiatus, WWE returned with its highly-anticipated fourth annual premium live event, Worlds Collide, but this time, the show featured stars from Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, WWE's newest acquired promotion. Konnan, who is recognized for bringing recognition of lucha libre to North America and beyond, had a front row seat at the event two weeks ago. As he noted, there were several things that went extraordinarily well for this cross promotional event; however, he wasn't too keen on how the tag matches were Americanized, rule wise, compared to how they're performed in Mexico. To note, there are no physical tags required in lucha libre.

"I would have preferred them to do it lucha style, you know, no tags," Konnan said on his "Keepin' It 100" podcast. "Maybe one day, they will call it lucha style. I don't know, but they wanted it that way."

After explaining the difference between American and lucha style tag matches, Konnan took a question from a listener regarding the future of AAA, including if he knows if there will be more English commentary at future events, as well as episodic storytelling like we see in other North American promotions.

"Well, they did have English commentary on Worlds Collide. So, there will be more shows in the future. They will have English commentary. And I think once we get our TV deals, that's when we start seeing, you know, episodic storytelling."

Regarding AAA eyeing a television deal, now that WWE is behind them, full-time television deals seem more realistic and closer to happening than before, but no further details have been disclosed of how soon this will come to fruition just yet. As Konnan mentioned about an imminent television deal, "You don't have to be in meetings to know this... We had a lot of bad luck getting here, but we're finally here, and their endgame is to get us a TV deal and if that happens, s**t's on." For now, fans can watch AAA's current programming on its YouTube channel, including it's recent supercard event, Triplemanía Regia III, which featured stars from WWE and TNA.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Keepin' It 100 " with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.