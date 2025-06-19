Konnan Reflects On Mr. Iguana's Popularity At AAA/WWE Worlds Collide

One of the highlights of WWE's recent Worlds Collide show was AAA star Mr. Iguana, who quickly won over the crowd during the opening trios' match. As a result, Mr. Iguana was briefly featured on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE NXT" in the days that followed. Speaking on "K100," AAA's Konnan shared his thoughts on Mr. Iguana's recent success.

"He was super over," Konnan said. "They were chanting, 'Iguana! Iguana!'"

The AAA commentator noted that, in Mexico, heels will often throw Mr. Iguana's puppet La Yezca into the crowd only for the audience member to throw it back to Mr. Iguana. Konnan believes the same trend could carry over the crowds in the United States. He also thinks Mr. Iguana has something going for him that many other WWE performers do not.

"In Iguana's case, nobody looks like him. He [is] different," Konnan stated. "Remember when WWE was pure gimmicks 30 years ago? You know, Repo Man. The Brooklyn Brawler. ... Back then, there were so many gimmicks nobody stuck out, right? Since there [are] few gimmicks, he [stands] out, right? And he's a merchandise bonanza with the iguana. I really believe that he'll get over in WWE."

Konnan also predicted that both El Hijo del Vikingo and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. will find success in the WWE system. This past April, AAA was sold to new ownership, with WWE taking over as the majority shareholder. The company has already begun implementing its system in AAA and that transition will likely continue through the months ahead.

Following his recent WWE appearances, Mr. Iguana returned to AAA to take part in Triplemanía Regia III this past weekend. The event featured many of the promotion's top names and ended with Vikingo retaining the AAA Mega Championship in a steel cage match against former WWE star Alberto El Patron (AKA Alberto Del Rio).

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "K100" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.