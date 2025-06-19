Kevin Nash Credits WWE's Logan Paul, Would Love To Have A Conversation

Logan Paul is a controversial individual, in and out of the pro wrestling world. However, the social media influencer turned wrestler does seem to be making in-roads with some, including WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. Speaking on a recent "Kliq This," Nash complimented Paul for his performance at WWE Money in the Bank, specifically his springboard moonsault onto Jey Uso through the announce table.

"I just gotta give the guy credit. He has no f***ing reason whatsoever, with $150 million net worth, to be [doing that]," Nash said. "I just don't f***ing compute. I would have to f***ing sit down and have a conversation with him. No bulls***, no working."

Paul took part in a main event tag match at MITB, working alongside John Cena against Uso and Cody Rhodes. The match ended with the return of R-Truth, who helped Rhodes and Uso pick up the win. After taking the loss on June 7, Paul has yet to return to WWE TV. While he could always appear unannounced, he isn't being advertised for tomorrow's "WWE SmackDown" in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Joining WWE as a wrestler three years ago, Paul has worked 21 matches and at one point held the WWE United States Championship for about nine months. He's been a divisive figure since breaking into mainstream pop culture through YouTube, and that hasn't changed in his latest venture. While he has his fair share of supporters, especially when it comes to his in-ring work, there are still plenty of fans and wrestlers who don't like Paul.

