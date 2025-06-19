Bully Ray Thinks Wardrobe Change Might Help WWE Champ Tiffany Stratton With Fans

It feels like eons ago that Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton were feuding on the road to WrestleMania, a program that faced plenty of criticism and some wondering if things devolved into a shoot during a promo segment between the two in March. But even though Stratton defeated Charlotte to retain the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania, some continue to focus on the past angle, while Charlotte looks to get back into title contention and Stratton feuds once again with Nia Jax, to mixed results.

Bully Ray is definitely one of those continuing to think about what might've been between Stratton and Charlotte, particularly when it comes to giving Stratton momentum he feels she is currently lacking. On Monday' s episode of "Busted Open Radio," the two-time Hall of Famer proposed an out of the box suggestion for what WWE could've done, referencing an old angle from the territory days of pro wrestling that involved WWE Hall of Famer's Greg "The Hammer" Valentine and Wahoo McDaniel.

"People don't like Charlotte Flair...for whatever reason, when you say Charlotte's name, people are booing. When Charlotte comes out, the people are booing," Bully said. "What famous shirt did Greg Valentine wear? 'I Broke Wahoo's Leg.' I would have had Tiffany Stratton wearing a t-shirt, or would've had, because the time has passed, have her wore a shirt all the time saying 'I Beat Charlotte At WrestleMania.' I would have every promo start with 'Hello Duluth. Remember, it's Tiffany Stratton, your world champion, and I'm the girl that beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.'"

