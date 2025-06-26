Chelsea Green Remembers Last WWE Release

In April 2021, WWE released a number of performers from its company, including Mickie James, Billie Kay, Kalisto, and Chelsea Green. Naturally, many may have felt blindsided by this news. In Green's case, however, she received a timely forewarning of her fate, courtesy of her now-husband Matt Cardona.

"I got very lucky because Matt called me like three minutes before I was fired and said 'You're about to get fired,'" Green told the "Lightweights Podcast." I don't know how [he knew]. I'm so glad he did because it just gave me a split second in my kitchen – I was with Santana Garrett – to regroup and be like 'How am I going to handle this?'

"It's awkward. I'm sitting there with one of my girl friends like is she going to get fired? Is it just going to be me?" she continued. "Either way, it's awkward. If it's just me, that's awkward because now I'm fired in front of my friend who's sitting there having tea with me. Or are we both going to get fired? That's f***ing awkward too, then we're both fired and we both don't have jobs."

Upon receiving the official phone call from WWE officials, Green previously noted that she pouted for about 30 seconds. Her friend and fellow wrestler Santana Garrett subsequently left her house, allowing Green a moment of privacy to gather herself. Green then made a list of wrestling companies she had yet to work for, such as ROH and NWA, with the aim of finally fulfilling them.

With WWE's permission, Green forewent part of her remaining pay in order to return to the wrestling circuit ahead of the standard 90-day non-compete clause. This opened the door for Green's Ring of Honor debut in July 2021.

