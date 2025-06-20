WWE's Scarlett Bordeaux Responds To Nikki Bella Praise

Following WWE Money In The Bank, two-time Divas Champion Nikki Bella made her return to "WWE Raw" for the first time in six years, as she looks to step back inside the ring at Evolution 2 next month. Although Bella had the opportunity to reconnect with old friends and meet newer female talent on the roster, the 41-year-old feels there's one specific talent that WWE is not using to their full potential.

Speaking on "The Nikki & Brie Show," Bella claimed that WWE should utilize Scarlett Bordeaux more often, stating that she's fond of her current on-screen persona. "You realize what a great character Scarlett is because she's so sweet and what she can play. There needs to be more of her."

Following Bella's comments, Bordeaux took to social media to thank the WWE Hall Of Famer for always advocating for female talent. "Nikki Bella is a beautiful reminder of what it means for women to lift each other up and lead by example. Thank you girl." @NikkiAndBrie

Nikki Bella is a beautiful reminder of what it means for women to lift each other up and lead by example. Thank you girl. ❤️ @NikkiAndBrie https://t.co/XLa9K9Zjg4 — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) June 19, 2025

Upon her return, Bella looked to be entering a program with Liv Morgan heading into the summer, but after the former Women's World Champion dislocated her shoulder this past Monday on "Raw," Bella will need a new opponent heading into Evolution. Morgan could reportedly be out of action for up to 16 weeks, as her injury will require surgery in the near future.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.