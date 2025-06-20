Mercedes Mone Was Reportedly Willing To Lose To Fellow AEW Star To Set Up Rematch

Ever since Mercedes Mone joined the AEW roster in March 2024, fans had been clamoring for her to share the ring with Athena, the longtime Ring of Honor Women's World Champion. The two had history in WWE, and many were excited to see what they could accomplish together at this stage of their careers. The AEW audience got what it wanted when Mone and Athena finally locked up during the Owen Hart Cup in April, and Mone won via roll-up in the semi-final.

According to a new report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mone was willing to lose to Athena, with one idea being that the two would have a rematch at AEW All In this July. However, the decision was made to have Mone instead win the Owen Hart Cup and challenge Toni Storm at that show. There was initially an idea for Storm to face Mariah May at All In, but May opted to sign with WWE (where she's now known as Blake Monroe) instead of extending her time with AEW.

Ahead of the tournament match between Mone and Athena, neither woman had taken a loss for quite some time. Mone's last singles defeat took place in May 2023, while Athena hadn't lost a singles match since facing Jade Cargill in September 2022. Since losing to Mone in April, Athena has returned to ROH, most recently wrestling during the promotion's Global Wars Mexico event with CMLL.

Mone is set to challenge Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship on July 12. All In is taking place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, near where Athena grew up. It's not yet clear if the ROH Women's World Champion will have a presence on the show, as only three matches have been announced.