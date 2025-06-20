Konnan Expects This AAA Talent & Others To Get Over With WWE Audience

Earlier this month, the most talked about talent coming out of WWE Worlds Collide was none other than AAA star Mr. Iguana. The 36-year-old is known for his iconic face paint, outfit, and his Iguana hand puppet "La Yesca," which instantly became popular with the WWE Universe at the event. During the opening Six Man Tag Team Match, one of the most memorable spots of the night transpired when Lince Dorado performed a Spanish fly and elbow dropped "La Yesca," leaving Konnan to believe that disrespecting the puppet will become a common occurrence in WWE.

"It was super over, super over. They were chanting Iguana." He said on "Keepin' It 100." "There was a point where Lince Dorado, which we do this in Mexico all the time, he elbow drops the iguana and stomps it and the whole place starts booing in Mexico, which I'm sure will catch on in the United States." Konnan also credited Dorado for being able to replace Joaquin Wilde in the match, who was unable to compete due to injury.

Now that Mr. Iguana is signed to WWE, Konnan explained why his popularity will only continue to grow with the audience, and listed which other AAA stars he believes will excel in the company.

"In Iguana's case, nobody looks like him, he was different you know? And it goes back to remember when WWE was pure gimmicks like 30 years ago ... since there's few gimmicks, he stood out right and he's a merchandise bonanza with the iguana. I really believe that he'll get over in WWE because he's unique ... Vikingo will get over in WWE cause he's great, I think Dr. Wagner Jr. will get over, he has everything to make it size, ability you know, he just has to get pushed."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Keepin' It 100" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.