North American Champ Ethan Page Likens WWE NXT To Popular Reality Series

Since 2019, across more than 200 episodes, the reality series "Love Island" has featured groups of conventionally-attractive men and women jumping from relationship to relationship in a competition for $100,000. In a post on social media platform X, "WWE LFG" star BJ Ray asked his followers if he should apply for the show, but Ethan Page was there to assure Ray he could find the same thing without leaving Orlando, Florida.

"You work at NXT," Page wrote. "What's the difference?"

Page, the current NXT North American Champion, was poking fun at the trend of many WWE Performance Center trainees and "NXT" stars coupling up. In the replies, Jordynne Grace chimed in with a reaction of her own: "Messy."

Ray has yet to make his official "NXT" debut, having so far just appeared on the first season of "LFG," where he often butted heads with Bully Ray. The second season of that show is set to return this Sunday with some familiar faces from the first go-around, though it's not yet clear if Ray is one of the returning performers.

As for Page, he joined WWE in 2024 after runs in both AEW and TNA. He's been the North American Champion since defeating Ricky Saints in late May, and Page previously held the WWE NXT Championship for nearly three months last year. Saints has been looking for a North American Championship rematch in recent weeks, but Page now has the support of a fresh faction called the Vanity Project to make things more difficult for any challenger.