Backstage Report On WWE NXT Talent Expected To Be At TNA Taping

TNA Wrestling will host back-to-back tapings tonight and tomorrow night at the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Gearing up for their annual summertime pay-per-view event, Slammiversary, on Sunday, July 20, these tapings will be the last ones held before its blockbuster event. Several "WWE NXT" stars will be debuting and returning to the company as part of these tapings this weekend.

As reported by PWInsider, Arianna Grace and Fallon Henley will return to TNA. Grace wrestled in two matches for the company last month. The "NXT"/TNA Liaison joined forces with her father/TNA's Director of Authority, Santino Marella, against "NXT" star Robert Stone and Victoria Crawford (formerly known as WWE Star, Alicia Fox), and she competed in a singles match against former Impact World and Knockouts Champion, Tessa Blanchard, at Under Siege. For now, it appears Henley will be venturing through the TNA portal alone without her Fatal Influence stablemates. Her last match in TNA was a successful victory with her crew against Lei Ying Lee, Rosemary, and Xia Brookside on the Countdown to Rebellion show on April 27.

Assuring no one is safe in "NXT," DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James, and Saquon Shugars) have to make sure to bring their unsettling behavior over to TNA when they debut for the promotion this weekend. DarkState is coming in with a recent victory over Chase U's Andre Chase, Kale Dixon, and Uriah Connors on the June 3 edition of "NXT."

Also scheduled to appear in Philly this weekend, is none other than the current TNA World Champion, Trick Williams. The "Trick-N-A" Superstar watched his team implode right in front of him on last night's "TNA iMPACT!" when he took part in a Champions Challenge contest as part of the company's 23-year anniversary celebration show. So far in his reign, Williams has defended his title against Mike Santana (he retained with the help of AJ Francis and Casey Navarro) and Elijah (formerly known as WWE Star, Elias). Based on Santana's remarks, the former four-time Impact World Tag Champion is far from done chasing and bringing the TNA World Title back home to his promotion. Williams will put the title on the line against Josh Briggs on next Tuesday's episode of "NXT."