WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather Shares Update After Serious Auto Accident

WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright (AKA The Godfather, Kama, and Papa Shango) was in an automobile crash last weekend, but thankfully, the former wrestler avoided catastrophe. Taking to Instagram, Wright explained the situation from his motel room in a video directed to fans.

"It's just really bad weather here in West Virginia," Wright said. "I wasn't driving, but we started hydroplaning."

According to Wright, the driver lost control and the truck rolled over three times before coming to a stop. In a stroke of luck, Wright didn't even suffer a scratch, and it doesn't seem as though anybody else in the vehicle suffered any serious damage.

"It's gonna take more than that to take me out," Wright stated with a smile. "Thank you everybody for the concern. I just wanted to let everybody know I'm still okay and I'm still smokin'."

Although Wright has largely retired as an active wrestler, he makes the rounds for convention appearances and still steps foot in the ring on occasion, with his last official match taking place in September 2024. Throughout his career, he played several memorable characters in WWE and is known to be a member of the Bone Street Krew, a backstage clique featuring Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway and others. He was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016, and Wright most recently made an appearance in the crowd alongside other wrestling legends during the WWE Royal Rumble earlier this year.

