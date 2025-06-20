Backstage Update On Plans For Rey Mysterio's WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio sadly missed out on performing at WrestleMania 41 after suffering a torn groin the night before the event on the April 18 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Mysterio has been out of action ever since, but it looks as if a return could be around the corner according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer stated that Mysterio will be at the upcoming WWE "Supershow" live events in Mexico City and Monterrey on July 26 and 27 respectively, with the WWE Hall of Famer being one of the biggest names (in both name value and literal size) on the show's poster alongside Cody Rhodes. Mysterio will not be wrestling on either show according to Meltzer, but his return to the ring shouldn't be too far after as Meltzer claimed that Mysterio's return to the ring is currently slated for August. Whether or not he will be healthy enough to wrestle on either night of SummerSlam on August 2 and 3, but he should be back in time for WWE's trip to France for the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event on August 31.

One event that does fall in between SummerSlam and Clash in Paris that Mysterio could be fully fit for is AAA's TripleMania XXXIII event on August 16, which takes place in the same venue as WWE's live event on July 26. Mysterio has always had close ties to AAA, debuting for the company in only his third professional match back in 1992, and was the man tasked with opening the Worlds Collide event on June 7, claiming that WWE had put its stamp of approval on Lucha Libre. If Mysterio were to wrestle at TripleMania XXXIII, it would be his first match for his former home in seven years.