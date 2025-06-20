Bully Ray Questions Why WWE Didn't 'Fill In The Blanks' For This Angle

For every WWE fan who is excited to see Goldberg back in the ring for his retirement match, there is another upset at how the creative for his title bout against World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at Saturday Night's Main Event has gone, or, how it hasn't. Goldberg showed up at "WWE Raw" on Monday and challenged GUNTHER, whom he last had a confrontation with at Bad Blood last year. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray expressed his distaste for how WWE handled the return of the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion on "Busted Open Radio."

"I have no idea why they did not fill in the blanks just a little bit, either beforehand or afterwards," he said. "My second idea requires additional shots. It would require a shot with Goldberg and Nick Aldis and then a shot with Goldberg and Triple H... 'I am GUNTHER. I am WWE World Heavyweight Champion. I am best. I beat Jey Uso. I am greatest. I challenge anybody who walks out next.' Goldberg's music [hits]. Open challenge from the world champion."

Bully Ray said that based on what Goldberg said, the match should be a street fight, not a championship match. He said he'll "shut up and enjoy wrestling" when it's something he likes and it makes sense. He also questioned why anyone just can't show up and do what Goldberg did.

"I've never wrestled on Saturday Night's Main Event. I want to wrestle on Saturday Night's Main Event. Me and D'Von," Bully Ray said. "I'll go jump the guardrail next week on 'Raw.' I'll get arrested, fine... I started riots on a nightly basis back in the day. I want a match against The New Day."

