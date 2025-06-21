Tommy Dreamer Details How WWE Handles Injuries Differently, In Light Of Liv Morgan

Injuries are just part of the territory when you're a professional wrestler. And like any sport, some of those injuries might be minor or superficial, allowing a short recovery time, or it might become a long, sometimes permanent injury that adds a wrinkle to one's career. For WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan, her separated shoulder injury will put her on the shelf for quite some time, but with impending surgery followed by rehab, it won't be long before Morgan returns to her pinnacle position. Tommy Dreamer who has had his fair share of career damaging injuries, is thankful WWE and other promotions have changed their protocol on how they deal with injured stars right away versus dismissing the severity of what might become endangering to both their short-time and long-term health should they keep working through their injuries. Dreamer shared his thoughts on the matter, comparing his generation to today's on a recent episode of "Busted Open After Dark."

"My generation is much different [than] this generation," Dreamer first mentioned. "We had to go to work, we were not told no, and it's for the betterment of the performer, which WWE right on the spot, they have again continued to do right away, they stopped the match...We offer nothing but support. It's going to be a long, painful recovery...that's why she can't rush coming back."

According to PWInsider reporter Mike Johnson, Morgan's shoulder injury will keep her off WWE programming for a "lengthy amount of time." In the past, Morgan has had several shoulder injuries, including one in 2023 that kept her away from the squared circle for six months before she returned at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. When she came back, she initiated her "Revenge Tour," which saw her replace Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day, become Dominik Mysterio's newest squeeze, recapture the WWE Women's World, inaugural Women's Crown Jewel, and become a record-setting four-time Women's Tag Team Champion, all within one year.

