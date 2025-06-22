AEW's Mercedes Mone Comments On Being First Woman To Wrestle In Four Historic Arenas

AEW's Mercedes Mone is pleased about wrestling at Arena Mexico last week at Grand Slam Mexico, touting how she is the only woman to have wrestled in four of pro wrestling's major venues.

Mone, she claimed, is now the only pro wrestler to have wrestled at Mexico's Arena Mexico, Britain's Wembley Stadium, the Tokyo Dome in Japan, and the States' Madison Square Garden — four iconic venues that have hosted memorable pro wrestling shows. She spoke proudly of her achievement following Grand Slam Mexico, where she became the CMLL World Women's Champion.

"I have goosebumps thinking about it. Wrestling has saved my life, has changed my life, has brought me so many different opportunities, and let me live out my dreams. The fact that I'm the first woman to wrestle in all of the major, incredible, historic arenas is ... I really have no words for it," said an emotional Mone. "I'm just so thankful, I can't believe it. I'm so blessed, I'm so lucky, I'm so thankful to wrestling. Thank you so much for letting me live out my dreams. Thank you to the fans for supporting me and following the journey of Mercedes Mone."

Mone promised her fans that she is here to stay and will be in the pro wrestling industry for a "very long time," and is eager to wrestle in every arena possible worldwide. She added that wrestling in Arena Mexico is just another feather in her cap in what has been an incredible career." Mone defeated Zeuxis at the show and began her first reign as the CMLL World Women's Champion. Mone added the Mexican promotion's premier women's title to her already extensive list of championships, which currently includes AEW's TBS Championship, RevPro's Undisputed British Women's Championship, and the EWA Women's Championship.