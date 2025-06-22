CM Punk Responds To John Cena Reverse Pipe Bomb Promo From WWE SmackDown

John Cena took a leaf out of CM Punk's playbook with a pipebomb of his own on the last "WWE SmackDown," and Punk has now responded to it.

Cena, after attacking Punk and putting him through a table, lambasted him on the microphone, calling him an opportunist, while also breaking the fourth wall and cussing on live television. Punk talked about Cena's attack and the promo for the first time in the SummerSlam Kickoff event.

"No, I don't think so [the promo by Cena didn't make it even more personal]. Just because people come out on television and lie about me doesn't make it true," he began. "John said one true, real thing last night, and that is [that] he's jealous of me. And it doesn't seem to make any sense because he's the greatest of all time, right?"

Punk added how Cena's record as a 17-time world champion may never be surpassed, with another of Cena's arch-rivals, Randy Orton, being the only one who stands a chance to break the record. He also highlighted one major difference between Orton and the current version of Cena.

"17-time world champion. I don't know if anybody in this room is gonna live long enough to see anybody else accomplish that — could be Randy. Randy is probably our best bet. The big difference between Randy and John is that Randy didn't sell his soul to The Rock," he said.

Punk and Cena are gearing up for their first singles match against each other since 2013, with their last match against each other coming on an episode of "WWE Raw." The duo will face off at next weekend's Night of Champions show on June 28, where Cena will put his world title on the line against "The Best in the World."