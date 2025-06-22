John Cena Blatantly Dodges Questions Due To 'Spoilers' At WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Event

The feud between John Cena and CM Punk has reignited, with the former slated to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against the "The Second City Saint" at WWE Night of Champions. En route to the premium live event, Cena and Punk have traded both physical and verbal jabs, the latter of which became extremely personal on the latest episode of "WWE SmackDown." At the WWE SummerSlam kickoff event, WWE broadcaster Peter Rosenberg brought up the rising tension between the adversaries, asking Cena if getting his hands on Punk was more important than a championship. Fulfilling his promise to "ruin wrestling," Cena immediately dodged it.

"So that's a great question. What I'm hearing is right now we have a riveting and exciting television program, and you're asking me for spoilers. I'm not going to give a single one out," Cena said. "You're gonna have to watch the show and figure out how that turns out. Thank you very much. That's real heat. Oh no, that's real heat. Does that ruin all your questions? Are all your questions wrestling related? We're out here to talk as human beings, people. We got a bunch of people out here. Natives are getting restless now. I know how to kick a hornet's nest."

Fellow broadcaster Michael Cole posed another question to the former Cenation Leader, specifically about his dramatic change in character, which begin at WWE Elimination Chamber in March. Cena labeled it as a another "great" question, but still blew over it.

"You think I'm gonna spoil this moment for those folks chanting?" Cena said in reference to the live audience's "You sold out!" chants. "I'm not going to tell you right here, right now, that's something you're gonna have to watch play out on TV. That's why we do this, right? I'm giving you nothing today, nothing."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.