WWE's Becky Lynch After Fan Invective Against Bayley: 'He Said It So I Don't Need To'

Two months after an attack left her unable to compete at WWE WrestleMania 41, Bayley will finally take on the person behind it – new WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. Ahead of their title match, slated for this week's episode of "WWE Raw," Lynch aimed some strong words at Bayley during the WWE SummerSlam kickoff event, thanks to some help from the live audience.

When WWE broadcaster Michael Cole noted that the current version of Bayley seems to be different from her past self, a New York City crowd member exclaimed "F*** Bayley!" Ever the pot-stirrer, Lynch agreed, adding "He said it, so I don't need to."

In contrast, Lynch objected Cole's statement about Bayley. "Is she different? Or is she just the same old Bayley," Lynch said, "except now she just comes out and attacks me from behind ... She's been attacking me for years. This is the same old Bayley. Bayley is just concerned with everybody liking her, whereas I will just step on anybody who gets in my way. So no, I have the advantage."

At WrestleMania 41, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria were set to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. One day before this title match, however, Lynch launched an attack on Bayley backstage, with Valkyria unaware of her involvement of it. As such, Lynch stepped up to replace Bayley, only to then turn on Valkyria on the subsequent "Raw."

In the weeks following, Valkyria and Lynch battled back and forth, both verbally and physically, until "The Man" claimed the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money in the Bank. Bayley returned two days later by ambushing Lynch from behind amidst another confrontation with Valkyria.